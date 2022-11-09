Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Army Commanders’ Conference focuses on organizational restructuring, indigenization

Army Commanders’ Conference focuses on organizational restructuring, indigenization

1 min read . 02:52 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Indian Army is playing a stellar role in guarding the country’s borders, fighting terrorism and providing assistance to civil administration. (File Photo: PTI)

The army has been making efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and is progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernization through Indigenization’

New Delhi: The Army Commanders’ Conference is deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios and challenges for the present security apparatus along with focus on organizational restructuring, modernization through indigenization, and induction of niche technologies, said the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

New Delhi: The Army Commanders’ Conference is deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios and challenges for the present security apparatus along with focus on organizational restructuring, modernization through indigenization, and induction of niche technologies, said the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

The conference started on 7 November and will conclude on 11 November.

The conference started on 7 November and will conclude on 11 November.

“The conference also focuses on issues pertaining to organizational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernization through indigenization and induction of niche technologies," said a statement on Wednesday.

“The conference also focuses on issues pertaining to organizational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernization through indigenization and induction of niche technologies," said a statement on Wednesday.

The focus on indigenization comes at a time when the government is looking to become self-reliant across sectors through the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives.

The focus on indigenization comes at a time when the government is looking to become self-reliant across sectors through the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives.

On the third day of the conference, defence minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the senior leadership of the Indian Army. During the interaction, the minister said that the army is playing a stellar role in guarding the country’s borders, fighting terrorism and providing assistance to civil administration.

On the third day of the conference, defence minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the senior leadership of the Indian Army. During the interaction, the minister said that the army is playing a stellar role in guarding the country’s borders, fighting terrorism and providing assistance to civil administration.

Singh added that the forces have high standards of operational preparedness and capabilities. “The army has been making efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and is progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernization through Indigenization’ or ‘Aatmanirbharta’."

Singh added that the forces have high standards of operational preparedness and capabilities. “The army has been making efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and is progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernization through Indigenization’ or ‘Aatmanirbharta’."

The union minister said that the Indian Army has maintained a high operational readiness towards ensuring security and national sovereignty. “I have full faith and confidence in the Indian Army and its leadership. We have to be prepared for any operational contingencies and hence the operational readiness should always be at its peak level."

The union minister said that the Indian Army has maintained a high operational readiness towards ensuring security and national sovereignty. “I have full faith and confidence in the Indian Army and its leadership. We have to be prepared for any operational contingencies and hence the operational readiness should always be at its peak level."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP