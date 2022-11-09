Army Commanders’ Conference focuses on organizational restructuring, indigenization

New Delhi: The Army Commanders’ Conference is deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios and challenges for the present security apparatus along with focus on organizational restructuring, modernization through indigenization, and induction of niche technologies, said the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.
New Delhi: The Army Commanders’ Conference is deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios and challenges for the present security apparatus along with focus on organizational restructuring, modernization through indigenization, and induction of niche technologies, said the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.
The conference started on 7 November and will conclude on 11 November.
The conference started on 7 November and will conclude on 11 November.
“The conference also focuses on issues pertaining to organizational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernization through indigenization and induction of niche technologies," said a statement on Wednesday.
“The conference also focuses on issues pertaining to organizational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernization through indigenization and induction of niche technologies," said a statement on Wednesday.
The focus on indigenization comes at a time when the government is looking to become self-reliant across sectors through the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives.
The focus on indigenization comes at a time when the government is looking to become self-reliant across sectors through the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives.
On the third day of the conference, defence minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the senior leadership of the Indian Army. During the interaction, the minister said that the army is playing a stellar role in guarding the country’s borders, fighting terrorism and providing assistance to civil administration.
On the third day of the conference, defence minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the senior leadership of the Indian Army. During the interaction, the minister said that the army is playing a stellar role in guarding the country’s borders, fighting terrorism and providing assistance to civil administration.
Singh added that the forces have high standards of operational preparedness and capabilities. “The army has been making efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and is progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernization through Indigenization’ or ‘Aatmanirbharta’."
Singh added that the forces have high standards of operational preparedness and capabilities. “The army has been making efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and is progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernization through Indigenization’ or ‘Aatmanirbharta’."
The union minister said that the Indian Army has maintained a high operational readiness towards ensuring security and national sovereignty. “I have full faith and confidence in the Indian Army and its leadership. We have to be prepared for any operational contingencies and hence the operational readiness should always be at its peak level."
The union minister said that the Indian Army has maintained a high operational readiness towards ensuring security and national sovereignty. “I have full faith and confidence in the Indian Army and its leadership. We have to be prepared for any operational contingencies and hence the operational readiness should always be at its peak level."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.