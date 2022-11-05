Army Commanders’ Conference starts 7 Nov to discuss security, administrative issues

New Delhi: Army Commanders’ Conference will be held in New Delhi from 7 to 11 November to brainstorm on current and emerging security and administrative aspects and chart the future course for the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
It is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations and culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address and interact with the Army Commanders on 10 November.
“Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The second ACC for the year 2022 is scheduled from 07 to 11 November 2022 at New Delhi," the ministry said.
The event which is attended by senior officers of the Indian Army is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence.
During the course of the conference, the apex leadership of Indian Army will brainstorm on current and emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the Indian Army.
“Discussions pertaining to transformational imperatives for a future ready force, progress on capability development & modernisation, framework for enhanced operational effectiveness of Indian Army, changes being incorporated to promote Atmanirbharta, implementation of the new Human Resource management policy and future challenges to progressive military training will form part of the deliberations," the ministry said.
The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy.
