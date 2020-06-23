Army commanders meet to calm tensions

A crucial round of talks between senior military commanders from India and China continued into the night on Monday as they tried to defuse tensions and restart a de-escalation process that was cut short by violent clashes last week that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Lt Gen. Harinder Singh, head of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and Maj. Gen. Liu Lin, commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in South Xinjiang region, met at Moldo on the Chinese side of the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“The meeting is still in progress," a person familiar with the development said at 9.45pm India time for the talks that began at 11.30am.

The aim of the talks is to see whether agreements reached on de-escalation by the two men on 6 June can be salvaged despite the face-off in eastern Ladakh on 15 June.

As per protocol, on his return from Moldo to Leh, Singh will brief general officer commanding in chief, Northern command, Lt Gen. Yogesh Kumar Joshi, Indian Army chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane besides the prime minister’s office and the foreign ministry.

The meeting between Singh and Liu coincided with Naravane discussing the situation along the LAC with top Army officers in New Delhi on Monday. “Army Commanders Conference #ACC-20 is being conducted on 22-23 June 2020 to review the operational situation on both the Northern and Western Fronts," said a post put out by the Army’s official Twitter handle.

Subjects on the table included the developments along the LAC in Ladakh, as well as India’s border with Pakistan, where a 2003 ceasefire has been violated almost daily, and the Army’s readiness to respond to these challenges, the person said.

Disengagement talks form the backdrop to the clashes—an Indian Army team had gone to check whether Chinese troops were sticking to the terms of the agreement struck in the 6 June meeting in Galwan valley, a remote region in Ladakh.

Since the clash, the two sides have held at least three rounds of talks last week at the level of Major Generals but these have failed to break the impasse.

Ironically, before the 15 June clash, disengagement in Galwan Valley was seen as a less complicated affair than similar processes underway at other points along the LAC in Ladakh where tension built up in the wake of intrusions.

Emotions have been running high since early May, when soldiers came to blows on the banks of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, China on Monday declined to comment on minister of state for roads and highways and former Army chief Gen (retd) V.K. Singh’s remarks that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash last week.

