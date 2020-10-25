Army commanders to review situation in Ladakh at 4-day conference from tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Top officers of the Indian Army are expected to review India's combat readiness in eastern Ladakh as well as other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control border with China at a four-day brainstorming session beginning Monday.

The biannual commanders’ conference will also deliberate on a slew of long-pending reform measures including reducing ceremonial practices and non-military activities to ensure optimum utilization of resources, a person familiar with the matter said.

Indian Army Chief, Manoj Mukund Naravane will chair the Army Commanders' Conference (ACC) that will end on Thursday.

It comes as India is faced with the possibility of simultaneously dealing with China and Pakistan along its western and northern borders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, chief of Naval Staff Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria will address the commanders on Tuesday.

"The Army Commanders will carry out a comprehensive review of the security challenges facing the nation including the situation in eastern Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir," the person cited above said.

The situation in eastern Ladakh remains tense as both Indian and Chinese armies deployed over 50,000 troops each along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following the escalation of a military standoff that began in early May.

Subjects on the discussion table include human resource management, the person cited above said. The status of various infrastructure projects undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation especially along India’s periphery is also expected to be discussed.

Besides a review of security challenges facing the country, the Army commanders will look at reform measures recommended by internal committees in the utilisation of resources while giving priority to the sharpening of operational capability of the 1.3-million strong army, the person said. A proposal being looked at is asking various military units to cut down the costs of celebrating Raising Days and Battle Honour Days.

