NEW DELHI : The Indian Army on Sunday rejected reports of clashes with China, despite the build-up of troops along the border, as the neighbours prepare for commander-level talks later this week.

Diplomatic channels have also been opened up to end the confrontation, which is now in its third week. The face-off is being considered the most serious since the 2017 Doklam standoff.

The Army was referring to a video that has gone viral on social media, showing Indian and Chinese troops engaging in clashes at the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh. “The content being circulated is not authenticated. Attempts to link it with the situation on the northern borders are mala fide. At present, no violence is taking place. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by the established protocols on management of borders between the two countries," it said.

On Sunday, a news report by ANI said that China was continuing to bring in troops backed by infantry combat vehicles and artillery guns on their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). These were stationed 25-30 km from the LAC and could be brought forward at short notice, it said.

Tensions have been running high between India and China along the LAC, with reports of physical clashes between troops across Ladakh and Sikkim. Troops of both countries have been engaged in a standoff in Ladakh for over three weeks at Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok, and Daulat Beg Oldie.

The trigger for the face-off was China’s opposition to India building a road around the Pangong Tso lake and another link road connecting the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley, which lies close to the LAC. India has been building border infrastructure in recent years, but is still behind China, which has motorable roads till LAC.

Following the clashes with Indian troops, China reportedly diverted troops from a military exercise and moved them to forward locations in the Galwan Valley. India has matched the Chinese deployment on the ground, two people familiar with the development said last week.

The 2.45-minute video that is on social media shows Indian security personnel challenging a group of Chinese soldiers who had brought in their Dongfeng vehicle, which is similar in design to the US-built Humvee military vehicle.

“We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalize issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the situation on the borders," the Indian army said.

However, the release of the clip seemed to have unleashed a Twitter war with an unauthenticated picture purportedly showing Chinese troops wearing masks standing over some Indian troops seen lying on the ground.

India was in talks with China at military and diplomatic levels to ease border tensions, defence minister Rajnath Singh told news channel Aaj Tak on Saturday.

The defence minister has also conveyed to his US counterpart Mark Esper that India and China have established mechanisms to sort out such bilateral issues and would resolve the current problem through dialogue.

