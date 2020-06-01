Army condemns bid to ‘sensationalize’ border dispute with China

The Army was referring to a video that has gone viral on social media, showing Indian and Chinese troops engaging in clashes at the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh. “The content being circulated is not authenticated. Attempts to link it with the situation on the northern borders are mala fide. At present, no violence is taking place. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by the established protocols on management of borders between the two countries," it said.