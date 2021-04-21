OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Army converts Delhi Base Hospital to Covid facility for its personnel, veterans

Indian Army will from Thursday convert its Base Hospital located in Delhi Cantt into an exclusive COVID-19 facility for Indian armed forces and veterans.

The Army took to Twitter on Tuesday and said, "Base Hospital Delhi Cantt BHDC is being converted into an exclusive COVID-19 facility for Indian armed forces and veterans with effect from April 22, 2021."

"All OPDs will shift to and function at Army Hospital Research and Referral," it said.

The army further said that 'SeHAT OPD', an online Triservice Teleconsultation Service is functional for all serving personnel of Indian armed forces, the veterans and their dependents to provide healthcare to them.

"For ailments and prescriptions for the continuation of medications log in to http://sehatopd.in," it added.

Delhi registered its biggest single-day spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Tuesday evening.

