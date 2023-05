Breaking News

Army deployed in violence-hit areas of Manipur

1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Premium Mint Image

Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting amongst youths, volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.