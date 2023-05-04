Army deployed in violence-hit areas of Manipur

Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting amongst youths, volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.
Indian Army informed that Army/Assam Rifles immediately deployed an adequate number of Columns for Area Domination in all affected areas on the evening of 3 May.
“Actions to evacuate maximum people to safer areas and restore law and order underway. Details follow," the Indian Army said as quoted by ANI.
