Army deployed in violence-hit areas of Manipur
BREAKING NEWS

Army deployed in violence-hit areas of Manipur

1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Mint Image
Livemint

Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting amongst youths, volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.

Indian Army informed that Army/Assam Rifles immediately deployed an adequate number of Columns for Area Domination in all affected areas on the evening of 3 May. 

“Actions to evacuate maximum people to safer areas and restore law and order underway. Details follow," the Indian Army said as quoted by ANI.

