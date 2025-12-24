Army deployed in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong of Assam as situation remains tense after 2 days of chaos

Army deployed in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong of Assam as situation remains tense after 2 days of chaos

Livemint
Updated24 Dec 2025, 07:10 PM IST
Army deployed in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong of Assam as situation remains tense after 2 days of chaos
Army deployed in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong of Assam as situation remains tense after 2 days of chaos(PTI)

Army has been deployed to maintain law and order in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the worst-hit Kheroni area, Singh appealed to the people not to indulge in violence and asked community elders to make "misguided" youths understand that problems can be solved only through dialogue.

"Army columns have reached here, and they have marched through these areas. The situation is totally under control now," he said.

More details are being added

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaArmy deployed in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong of Assam as situation remains tense after 2 days of chaos
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.