Army deployed in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong of Assam as situation remains tense after 2 days of chaos

Army has been deployed to maintain law and order in violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the worst-hit Kheroni area, Singh appealed to the people not to indulge in violence and asked community elders to make "misguided" youths understand that problems can be solved only through dialogue.

"Army columns have reached here, and they have marched through these areas. The situation is totally under control now," he said.

Advertisement