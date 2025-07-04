Army deputy chief calls Operation Sindoor ‘a masterly stroke', reveals China fed Pakistan ‘live’ intel: 5 points

Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Rahul Singh on Friday said that China had helped Pakistan with ‘live inputs’ in conflict with India, calling for urgent upgrades to the country's air defence systems.

India fought two adversaries during the conflict, with Pakistan being the "front face" while China provided "all possible support", Lieutenant General Rahul Singh said at a defence industry event in New Delhi, as reported by Reuters.

"When the DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) level talks were going on, Pakistan said that we know that your such and such important vector is primed and it is ready for action ... it was getting live inputs from China," Lt Gen Singh said.

The nuclear-armed rivals used missiles, drones and artillery fire during the four-day fighting – their worst in decades – triggered by an attack on tourists in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which India said Pakistan had orchestrated.

India had responded by carrying out precision strikes on May 7, under the name ‘Operation Sindoor’, at nine terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).