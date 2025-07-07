Army doctor pulls off miraculous birth with just a pocket knife and hair clip at Jhansi station

A medical officer with the Army Medical Corps, Major Dr Rohit Bachwala, 31, came to rescue a pregnant woman who suffered extreme labour pain on July 5. The young doctor used a few resources like a pocket knife and hair clip during delivery of a baby girl at foot over bridge of Jhansi Railway Station.

The woman was travelling on the Panvel-Gorakhpur Express. When she reported about it, she was deboarded at Jhansi station in afternoon, North Central Railway's Jhansi Division Public Relations Officer Manoj Kumar Singh said.

At that time, Dr Rohit was waiting for his train when he saw the woman on wheelchair in discomfort and immediately rushed to assist with railway staff joining him, including a female ticket-checking staff member at the spot.

'There was no time to waste' “With no access to a proper operation theatre, I had to rely on tools I had on me. To clamp the umbilical cord, I used a hair clip. A pocket knife helped me cut it after ensuring the baby was stable. The mother and child were in a precarious condition, and every second mattered," PTI quoted Dr Rohit as saying. He shared the woman lost consciousness when he stepped in.

He added, “There was no time to waste. We created a makeshift delivery area and ensured basic hygiene with the help of available supplies. It was divine intervention that I was present at that moment.”

Both mother and baby were doing fine as they were then taken to a local hospital by an ambulance. The railway staff made quick arrangements into this case.

Dr Rohit hopped on the train to Hyderabad timely and stated, “As doctors, we must be prepared for emergencies at all times, even in transit. I consider it a blessing that I could help save two lives.”

The passengers and nearby people were amazed to see the scene unfold.