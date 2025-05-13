Army engages suspected drones near IB in Jammu's Samba, confirms ‘no enemy threat’

Suspected drones were spotted along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, prompting swift engagement by Indian security forces. In a separate incident, a surveillance drone was brought down by armed forces near Mand village in Punjab’s Jalandhar district.

“A small number of suspected drones have been observed near Samba in J&K. They are being engaged,” the Army initially stated, adding that there was no cause for alarm.

Army assures calm: “No enemy drones at present” Hours later, the Indian Army issued a reassurance, stating that the situation remained under control.

“No enemy drones are being reported at present,” it said in an official statement. “The situation is calm and under full control.”

The drone sightings came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national address following Operation Sindoor and the India-Pakistan DGMOs’ meeting — underscoring the fragile security scenario along the border.

Precautionary blackouts in border regions In response to the drone activity, authorities initiated blackouts across several sensitive areas. Lights were reportedly switched off in Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Jammu, and even at the revered cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.

This precautionary measure followed an earlier round of cross-border hostilities that had spread from the northern districts of Kupwara and Baramulla down to Rajouri, Poonch, Akhnoor, and the Pargwal sector.

Drone downed in Punjab’s Jalandhar In Jalandhar, Punjab, the armed forces successfully neutralised a surveillance drone around 9:20 pm near Mand village.

“I have been informed that one surveillance drone was brought down… An expert team is looking for the debris,” said Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.

He further advised residents not to approach any suspected drone wreckage and to alert the nearest police station.

“Remain calm, avoid firecrackers” Aggarwal also issued public safety guidance.

“We are verifying drone sighting reports. There is nothing to worry, as confirmed by armed forces officers. They are on regular vigil as always,” he said.

Residents were also urged not to burst firecrackers, which had reportedly occurred in some areas.

Lights were temporarily switched off around Suranassi in Jalandhar as an added precaution.

Backdrop of heightened tensions These incidents follow days of heightened military activity along the 740-km Line of Control (LoC), where ceasefire violations by Pakistan have undermined the 2021 truce agreement. Border firing in recent days affected five districts — Baramulla, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu — raising security concerns on both sides.