Army expands list of social media apps banned for use among personnel

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has expanded the list of social media apps, many with China origin, banned for use among its million plus strong personnel. Besides the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned across the country, the Army has prohibited the use of video and live streaming apps, including Zoom and Vmate, gaming apps like PUBG besides some e-commerce, news, music and anti-virus apps.

The Army has banned popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, along with messaging platforms and video hosting apps like ByteDance product TikTok and content sharing tools like Xender and Shareit.

The Army had previously warned its personnel against moves by forces inimical to Indian interests to dupe them by sending “friend requests" on Facebook and Twitter besides via dating apps. This followed several instances of “honey trapping" of Indian military personnel by agents or personnel of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence coming to light in recent years.

Following the clash and tensions rising with China, India is looking at decoupling its economy from that of China’s besides imposing an economic cost on Beijing for its violation of pacts signed since 1993 to ensure that the border remains stable.

