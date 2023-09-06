Army foils infiltration attempt, kills 2 terrorists along LoC in J&K's Poonch district1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Two terrorists killed in gunfight along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir; search operation underway for second body.
Two terrorists were thwarted by Indian Army soldiers during an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. According to a statement from the defense spokesman, a fierce gunfight ensued, resulting in the elimination of both terrorists.