comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 06 2023 15:58:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 -1.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 231.9 -1.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,596.55 1.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.45 -0.43%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 254.45 0.06%
Business News/ News / India/  Army foils infiltration attempt, kills 2 terrorists along LoC in J&K's Poonch district
Back

Two terrorists were thwarted by Indian Army soldiers during an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. According to a statement from the defense spokesman, a fierce gunfight ensued, resulting in the elimination of both terrorists. 

Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said, One terrorist's body and war-like equipment have been recovered, while a search operation is ongoing to locate the second terrorist. The operation was launched after the two terrorists were observed crossing the LoC during the night in the Mandi sub-sector of Poonch.

"A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and police immediately to intercept the terrorists. The hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient were utilised by the terrorists to bring down a heavy volume of fire on the troops," the PRO said, adding both the terrorists were eliminated on Wednesday.

Officials said the terrorists were noticed moving towards the border fence in the Sawjian area of Mandi taking cover of the darkness shortly after the midnight.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and a fierce gunbattle between the two sides started when the troops confronted the infiltrating terrorists, the officials said, adding the security forces suffered no casualty in the encounter.

The encounter along the LoC comes just two days after security forces gunned down a hardcore terrorist in the remote Gali Sohab village in the Tuli area of Reasi district.

However, another terrorist had managed to escape. A massive search operation launched to nab him entered the third day on Wednesday, the officials said.

The border district of Poonch and Rajouri have witnessed several encounters this year, resulting in the killing of around 22 terrorists and 10 security personnel.

Most of the terrorists were killed while attempting to sneak into this side from across the border, the officials said.

(With agency inputs)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 08:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App