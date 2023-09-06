Two terrorists killed in gunfight along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir; search operation underway for second body.

Two terrorists were thwarted by Indian Army soldiers during an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. According to a statement from the defense spokesman, a fierce gunfight ensued, resulting in the elimination of both terrorists.

Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said, One terrorist's body and war-like equipment have been recovered, while a search operation is ongoing to locate the second terrorist. The operation was launched after the two terrorists were observed crossing the LoC during the night in the Mandi sub-sector of Poonch.

"A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and police immediately to intercept the terrorists. The hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient were utilised by the terrorists to bring down a heavy volume of fire on the troops," the PRO said, adding both the terrorists were eliminated on Wednesday.

Officials said the terrorists were noticed moving towards the border fence in the Sawjian area of Mandi taking cover of the darkness shortly after the midnight.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and a fierce gunbattle between the two sides started when the troops confronted the infiltrating terrorists, the officials said, adding the security forces suffered no casualty in the encounter.

The encounter along the LoC comes just two days after security forces gunned down a hardcore terrorist in the remote Gali Sohab village in the Tuli area of Reasi district.

However, another terrorist had managed to escape. A massive search operation launched to nab him entered the third day on Wednesday, the officials said.

The border district of Poonch and Rajouri have witnessed several encounters this year, resulting in the killing of around 22 terrorists and 10 security personnel.

Most of the terrorists were killed while attempting to sneak into this side from across the border, the officials said.

