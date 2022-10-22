Army helicopter crash: 'Clear' weather, mayday call | All we know so far

Five army personnel were lost to helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday despite clear weather conditions. Pilots made a mayday call moments before the crash suggesting a technical failure. Here is all we know so far
With the recovery of the fifth and last body, the search and rescue mission in the helicopter crash of 21 October in Arunachal Pradesh was concluded on Saturday. The mortal remains of the five army personnel, on board the advanced light helicopter (AHL) were being searched by three columns of army personnel conducting the operation on foot and one MI17 and two ALH choppers in air.
All 5 personnel on board lost to crash
Five people were on board the Indian Army Aviation Advance Light Helicopter (Weapon Systems Integrated) - ALH WSI, which was based in Likabali (Assam), when it crashed on Friday at 10:43 am near Migging village in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, 25 kilometres from the Tuting headquarters. The chopper had taken off from Likabali in the Lower Siang district.
The deceased Army personnel were identified as pilots Major Vikas Bhambhu and Major Mustafa Bohara, CFN Tech AVN (AEN) Aswin K V, Havildar (OPR) Biresh Sinha and NK (Ppr) Rohitashva Kumar.
What went wrong?
The officials said the weather around Tuting was good for flying operations on Friday and the two pilots had a combined experience of flying for more than 1,800 hours.
"Prior to the crash, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had received a mayday call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure," a release said. "This will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry, which has been immediately constituted to investigate the causes of the accident," read a statement by the Defence PRO.
A 'mayday' call refers to a distress call over radio communication by pilots to the air traffic control in case of emergency.
One in a series of many helicopter accidents
A Lieutenant Colonel from the Army's aviation wing was killed and his co-pilot suffered serious injuries when their Cheetah helicopter crashed in a forward area close to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh two weeks prior to Friday's accident involving the ALH in Migging.
According to official statistics, 15 military helicopter accidents involving four ALH, four Cheetah, two ALH (WSI), three Mi-17V5, one Mi-17, and a Chetak resulted in 31 fatalities between March 2017 and December 2021.
