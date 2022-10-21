Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, search operation is on

A military chopper on Friday crashed near Migging village in West Siang district which is located 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district. The site of the accident not connected by road and a rescue team was sent, according to the Defence PRO, Guwahati.
A military chopper on Friday crashed near Migging village in West Siang district which is located 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district. The site of the accident not connected by road and a rescue team was sent, according to the Defence PRO, Guwahati.
The advanced light helicopter, carrying Army personnel, was on regular sorties, he said. The incident took place at 10.43 am, and search operation is underway, the official said
The advanced light helicopter, carrying Army personnel, was on regular sorties, he said. The incident took place at 10.43 am, and search operation is underway, the official said
Earlier this month a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China on Wednesday morning, killing one of the two pilots onboard, a defence spokesperson said.
Earlier this month a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China on Wednesday morning, killing one of the two pilots onboard, a defence spokesperson said.
The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said.
The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said.
The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital, he said. One of the pilots who was critically wounded succumbed to the injuries during treatment, he added.
The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital, he said. One of the pilots who was critically wounded succumbed to the injuries during treatment, he added.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.