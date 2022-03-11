Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army helicopter crashes in Baraum area of J&K; one pilot dead, another injured

An Army Cheetah helicopter carrying sick BSF personnel crashed in a remote area of Gurez Sector in north Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
1 min read . 04:27 PM IST Livemint

  •  The other pilot has been injured in the crash; the incident happened in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir

In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said. In the helicopter crash, one of the two pilots lost his life, while the other one is injured.  

Earlier, the army had said, “The search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew".

The search parties of the security forces have rescued the chopper crew.

