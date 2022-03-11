Army helicopter crashes in Baraum area of J&K; one pilot dead, another injured

Army helicopter crashes in Baraum area of J&K; one pilot dead, another injured1 min read . 04:27 PM IST
- The other pilot has been injured in the crash; the incident happened in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir
In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said. In the helicopter crash, one of the two pilots lost his life, while the other one is injured.
Earlier, the army had said, “The search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew".
The search parties of the security forces have rescued the chopper crew.
