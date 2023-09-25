Army Jawan attacked in Kerala; miscreants tied his hands, wrote 'PFI' on back1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Army jawan attacked by assailants in Kerala; allegedly tied up, beaten by members of banned PFI.
An Army jawan was attacked by unknown assailants on Sunday night in the Kollam region of Kerala. The miscreants – allegedly members of the banned Popular Front of India – had tied his hands together with tape and beaten him. Visuals shared online also show the letters 'PFI' painted on his back in green colour.