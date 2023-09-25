An Army jawan was attacked by unknown assailants on Sunday night in the Kollam region of Kerala. The miscreants – allegedly members of the banned Popular Front of India – had tied his hands together with tape and beaten him. Visuals shared online also show the letters 'PFI' painted on his back in green colour.

A case has since been registered by the Kadakkal Police and an investigation is underway. According to the official – identified in reports as Shine Kumar – six people had forcibly taken him from his house and attacked him in an adjacent rubber forest in Kadakkal.

The official had reportedly been stationed in Rajasthan with the electronics and mechanical cadre of the Army.

Meanwhile the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at several locations linked to former members of the banned Islamist outfit in Kerala on Monday. Searches were launched at various places in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad districts to ascertain the alleged source of funding for the banned outfit. The central government had declared the PFI an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in September last year and imposed a ban on it for five years.

Reports quoting souces however indicate that the leaders and activists of the outfit have been actively inducting new members to form a youth front in association with the SDPI. The latter is also believed to have dropped broad hints about the formation of a new outfit comprising youths.

The NIA had raided the house of several PFI operatives in Malappuram in August. The searches came after the NIA attached the Green Valley Academy in Manjeri – one of the PFI’s largest and oldest arms and physical training centres. As per the NIA this was the sixth arms training centre of the PFI to be attached in the state as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ under provisions of the UAPA.

(With inputs from agencies)

