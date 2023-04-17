Officials have reported that a soldier has been detained by the police in connection with the recent incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab, where four Army personnel were killed in their sleep on April 12th.

According to Punjab Police, four jawans were interrogated in connection to the incident on Sunday, ANI reported.

A case has been registered by Punjab Police against two unidentified individuals in relation to the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed based on the statement of Major Ashutosh Shukla, who was a witness to the incident.

The FIR said the four slain jawans have been identified as Sagar, Kamlesh, Santosh and Yogesh.

They were asleep in their rooms post the end of duty when two masked men, in white kurta pyjamas, attacked them with rifles and sharp-edged weapons. The four jawans were found in a pool of blood in their rooms.

The police informed that one of the weapons used in the crime was seized.

Four army personnel of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident.

According to the Army statement, no other injuries to personnel or damage to property have been reported in the incident.

The Army said an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds were reportedly missing for the past two days and some personnel might be behind this incident.

Following the incident, the area was cordoned off and the army was conducting a joint investigation with the Punjab Police to establish the facts of the case.

Sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also received a briefing on the incident from Army Chief General Manoj Pandey.

(With inputs from ANI)