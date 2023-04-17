Army Jawan detained in connection with Bathinda Military Station firing incident1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:40 AM IST
- A case has been registered by Punjab Police against two unidentified individuals in relation to the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station.
Officials have reported that a soldier has been detained by the police in connection with the recent incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab, where four Army personnel were killed in their sleep on April 12th.
