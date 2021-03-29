OPEN APP
Army jawan killed in terrorist encounter in J-K cremated in native UP village

Army personnel pay tribute to Havildar Pinku Kumar who lost his life in an encounter, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
 1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2021, 07:38 PM IST PTI

  • A large number of people paid their last respect to the jawan before his mortal remains were cremated with full military honours on the Yamuna river bank
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid his heartfelt tribute to the valour and bravery of Kumar

The last rites of Army jawan Pinku Kumar, killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, were conducted in his native village in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

A pall of gloom descended in his Luhari village as Kumar's body wrapped in a national flag was brought here.

A large number of people paid their last respect to the jawan before his mortal remains were cremated with full military honours on the Yamuna river bank.

Kumar was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Two terrorists were killed in the operation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid his heartfelt tribute to the valour and bravery of Kumar.

According to a statement issued in Lucknow, the chief minister announced a financial assistance of 50 lakh to the family of Kumar, a government job to a family member.

A road in the district will also be named after him, according to the statement.

Extending his condolences to Kumar's family, Adityanath said the state government is with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

