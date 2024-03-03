Army jawan shoots himself dead at DRDO facility in Odisha's Kendrapara
An army jawan allegedly shot himself with his service rifle, when he was on duty at the Radar Observatory Air Surveillance unit of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police told PTI on Sunday.
