Army jawan shoots himself dead at DRDO facility in Odisha's Kendrapara

An on-duty Army jawan reportedly shot himself with his service rifle at DRDO's Radar Observatory Air Surveillance unit in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Sunday

An army jawan allegedly shot himself with his service rifle, when he was on duty at the Radar Observatory Air Surveillance unit of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police told PTI on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the news agency, the 35-year-old jawan, identified as Sepoy Raj Sekharan was on duty at the facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Kiyarbanka village in Mahakalpada police station area.Sepoy Raj Sekharan, a native of Tamil Nadu, shot himself with his service rifle at around 2 am on Sunday.

Moments later, he was found lying in a pool of blood and was later rushed to a nearby government-run hospital. However, he was declared brought dead, a police officer told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the initial investigation, the incident appears to be a prima facie case of suicide and a further probe is underway. The service rifle of the army jawan has been sent for examination, Inspector Bimal Kumar Mallik of Mahalakpada police station told the news agency.

(More to come)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!