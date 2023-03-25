Army missile misfires during firing practice in Pokhran, investigation launched1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 01:18 AM IST
The missile misfiring incident occurred during a field firing practice
A case of missile misfiring was reported during a field firing practice by an Army unit at Pokharan ranges in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The missile detonated in flight but the debris fell into the adjoining fields, army officials said.
