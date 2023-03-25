A case of missile misfiring was reported during a field firing practice by an Army unit at Pokharan ranges in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The missile detonated in flight but the debris fell into the adjoining fields, army officials said.

The officials added that there was no damage to personnel or property in the incident and that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

"No damage rendered to any personnel and property. The issue is being investigated," said Indian Army officials.

