A 45-year-old Major rank Indian Army officer was arrested on Monday from Tamil Nadu's Wellington by the Pune police in connection with the recent recruitment exam paper leak case.

The officer is the seventh person to be arrested in the case.

“The military and police are working together, and further investigation is on," said Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of Pune police.

Earlier, two Army personnel and three others had been arrested after the paper of Army Relation Recruitment exam, scheduled for 28 February, was found to have been leaked. The exam, which was to take place in Pune and 40 other centres, had to be cancelled, police said.

According to police, two cases have been registered in the city in connection with the paper leak.

The case was registered based on inputs received by the police through Military Intelligence (MI).

The one at Wanwadi police station is about the paper leak itself, while a related case of cheating has been registered at Vishrambaug police station.

