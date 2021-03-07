OPEN APP
Army officer held in recruitment exam paper leak case: Police

An Army officer was arrested on Sunday in connection with the recent recruitment exam paper leak case, a senior Pune police official said.

This Army officer, who is the sixth person to be arrested in the case, will be produced in a Pune court on Monday, he said.

Photo: Hindustan Times

Earlier, two Army personnel and three others had been arrested after the paper of Army Relation Recruitment exam, scheduled for February 28, was found to have been leaked. The exam, which was to take place in Pune and 40 other centers, had to be cancelled, police said.

According to police, two cases have been registered in the city in connection with the paper leak, police said.

The one at Wanwadi police station is about the paper leak itself, while a related case of cheating has been registered at Vishrambaug police station. PTI

