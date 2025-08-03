Army officer accused of ‘murderous assault’ on SpiceJet staff; airline writes to govt: 'Spinal fracture, nose bleeding'

SpiceJet alleged an army officer attacked its four staff members at the boarding gate of Delhi-bound SG-386 flight from Srinagar on July 26. It said they sustained “grievous injuries” like spinal fracture. They were rushed to the hospital. The airline has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation informing them about the “murderous assault” on its staff, further seeking an action.

The feud began over carrying more cabin luggage than allowed. When told he can't carry cabin luggage exceeding the 7 kg limit, the army officer “punched, repeated kicks”.

SpiceJet staff “assaulted” in Srinagar: What did the airline say? "A passenger grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025. Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand," the airline mentioned in a statement.

It added, “One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee. Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted. The injured employees were rushed to hospital and remain under treatment for the grievous injuries sustained.”

What exactly happened? “The passenger, a senior Army officer, was carrying two pieces of cabin baggage weighing a total of 16 kg, more than double the permitted limit of 7 kg. When politely informed of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges, the passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process - a clear violation of aviation security protocols. He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official," the airline said.

It stated the passenger became hostile and hit at four SpiceJet ground staff.