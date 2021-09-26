Indian Army Officer Lt Col Sripada Sriram has set a new Guinness world record for 'Fastest Solo Cycling (Men) by covering 472 km from Leh to Manali in just over 34 hours.

Sriram started from Ladakh at 4 am on Saturday, a defence spokesman noted. He reached Manali on Sunday afternoon.

The spokesman said, “Lt Col Sriram has set a new Guinness world record for the 'Fastest Solo Cycling – (Men)' from Leh to Manali (in Himachal Pradesh) on September 26. The total distance covered was 472 kilometers with a total elevation gain of approximately 8,000 metres."

Sriram crossed five major passes in tough weather conditions in just 34 hours and 54 minutes.

The northern command of the Indian Army in its official Twitter said, “Fitness a way of life" Lieutenant Colonel Sripada Sriram from Strike One will attempt to break guniess world record for ‘Fastest Solo Cycling (Men)’ from Leh to Manali with a distance of 472 Km on 25 Sep 2021.

The event was part of the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations and marks the 195th Gunners' Day, the spokesman said.

India is celebrating 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark the 50th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

