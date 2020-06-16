Army officer, two soldiers killed in a 'violent face' off with Chinese troops

The sudden spurt in tensions ironically came as the two sides were engaged in discussions to pull back troops amassed over weeks after clashes between the soldiers of the two sides in early May. The cause for this was China objecting to a road that India was building on the banks of the lake. On 9 June, India had announced that a process of limited disengagement was underway at three of four places of tension in Ladakh and that talks at the military level over the next 10 days would discuss steps for a complete standown of the troops lined up across the LAC. The breakthrough had come after talks between senior military officers of the two countries on 6 June on the Chinese side of the LAC in Moldo. Some reports had put the number of troops amassed by the Chinese side along the LAC at 5,000 backed by more troops, heavy vehicles, artillery and even fighter jets in areas beyond. India had matched the Chinese deployment, two people familiar with the development had said.