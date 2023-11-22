Two Army officers were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday. A fierce gunfight broke out in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal after a cordon-and-search operation. Another official was injured while taking on the cornered terrorists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The encounter broke out late on Wednesday morning with two terrorists trapped in the exchange of fire. The joint team comprises personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Army and Police.

"A team of security forces was on a search operation in Baji Maal forest area of Rajouri when contact was established with terrorists and a firefight erupted," officials had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri The development also came mere days after a terrorist was killed during an encounter with joint team of security personnel in Rajouri. A Cordon and Search Operation had led to an encounter in the Behrot area of of Rajouri's Budhal on November 18.

A police spokesperson said the terrorist had opened fire from inside a house while the security personnel were moving towards the target. One AK-47 rifle, three magazines, three grenades and a pouch were also recovered from the encounter site.

(With inputs from agencies)

