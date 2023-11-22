Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Army officers killed amid encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Army officers killed amid encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Livemint

Fierce gunfight in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal, Jammu and Kashmir. Two Army officers killed and another injured in encounter with cornered terrorists.

Army officers killed amid encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Two Army officers were killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday. A fierce gunfight broke out in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal after a cordon-and-search operation. Another official was injured while taking on the cornered terrorists.

The encounter broke out late on Wednesday morning with two terrorists trapped in the exchange of fire. The joint team comprises personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Army and Police.

"A team of security forces was on a search operation in Baji Maal forest area of Rajouri when contact was established with terrorists and a firefight erupted," officials had said.

ALSO READ: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri

The development also came mere days after a terrorist was killed during an encounter with joint team of security personnel in Rajouri. A Cordon and Search Operation had led to an encounter in the Behrot area of of Rajouri's Budhal on November 18.

A police spokesperson said the terrorist had opened fire from inside a house while the security personnel were moving towards the target. One AK-47 rifle, three magazines, three grenades and a pouch were also recovered from the encounter site.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.