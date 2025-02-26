Terrorists allegedly fired at an army vehicle in a forward village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

Army officials told news agency ANI that there was firing on an Army vehicle from some distance in the Sunderbani Sector. "Army on high alert. Details being ascertained," they said.

“There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the brief firing near Phal village in the Sunderbani sector,” officials told news agency PTI.

The army has launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Also Read | Indian Army soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Officials said that the terrorists, believed to be hiding in a forest, fired a few rounds at the army vehicle passing through the area — considered a traditional infiltration route for militants.