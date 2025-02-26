Army on high alert as terrorists fire at their vehicle in J-K’s Rajouri

Army officials said there was firing on an Army vehicle from some distance in the Sunderbani Sector. “Army on high alert. Details being ascertained,” they said.

Livemint
Updated26 Feb 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Rajouri: An Army soldier, deployed on LoC, guards after firing on a patrolling team, in Rajouri, Sunday morning, Feb. 9, 2025.(PTI)

Terrorists allegedly fired at an army vehicle in a forward village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

Army officials told news agency ANI that there was firing on an Army vehicle from some distance in the Sunderbani Sector. "Army on high alert. Details being ascertained," they said.

Also Read | Trump’s next fight with Mexico: Designating drug cartels as terrorists

“There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the brief firing near Phal village in the Sunderbani sector,” officials told news agency PTI.

Advertisement

The army has launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Also Read | Indian Army soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Officials said that the terrorists, believed to be hiding in a forest, fired a few rounds at the army vehicle passing through the area — considered a traditional infiltration route for militants.

The troops returned fire while reinforcements were rushed to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaArmy on high alert as terrorists fire at their vehicle in J-K’s Rajouri
First Published:26 Feb 2025, 03:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App