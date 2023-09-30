The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on 30 September killed killed two militants as they foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara.

As per details, the infiltration attempt took place in the Kumkadi area of the Machil sector in the north Kashmir district and the encounter is still underway. "Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and police in Kumkadi area of Machal sector, two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far," Kupwara Police said in a post on X.

So far, they said two AK rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, a Pakistani pistol, a pouch, and ₹2,100 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at the premises of several suspects in the Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir in connection with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri district, in which five civilians were killed and several seriously injured in January this year.

The NIA said, "Raids were conducted today at five locations across Gursai village of Mendhar Tehsil of Poonch district. NIA teams made extensive searches at the locations: the residential premises of Overground Workers (OGWs) linked with LeT, a proscribed terrorist outfit. Several digital devices and documents containing incriminating data and content have been seized and are being scrutinized for unraveling the conspiracy."

With agency inputs.

