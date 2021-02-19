Army provides food, medical help to tourists stuck due to snowfall in Sikkim

The Indian Army rescued more than 400 tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall near the India-China border in Sikkim, according to a report.

The Army officials also provided food, medical support, accommodation, and warm clothes to the tourists who were stranded in the East Sikkim district. The tourists were stuck on the Nathu La- Gangtok road following a severe snowstorm and subzero temperatures.

Nathu La is a premier tourist attraction in north Sikkim.

Around 447 tourists in 150 vehicles were struck at JN Road Axis about 40 km from the state capital on Thursday afternoon due to heavy snowfall while returning from tourist destinations like Tsomgo lake, Nathula, Baba Mandir, Memencho Lake and Kupup, the official said.

"The tourists were rescued in army vehicles and accommodated inside the barracks of 17 Mile Military Camp. All tourists were provided accommodation while 26 had to be hospitalised and required given critical medical support. There were no major injuries or casualties," a press statement said.

Many tourists with medical problems were provided medical help at the 317 FD hospital by an Army medical team.

The other tourists were given hot food, warm clothes and shelter by the Army and were sent back to Gangtok after the weather improved and the blocked roads were cleared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the official added.

With agency inputs

