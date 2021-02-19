Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Army provides food, medical help to tourists stuck due to snowfall in Sikkim
Nathu La is a premier tourist attraction in north Sikkim.

Army provides food, medical help to tourists stuck due to snowfall in Sikkim

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Army officials provided food, medical support, accommodation, and warm clothes to the tourists who were stranded in the East Sikkim district
  • The tourists were stuck on the Nathu La- Gangtok road following a severe snowstorm and subzero temperatures

The Indian Army rescued more than 400 tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall near the India-China border in Sikkim, according to a report.

The Indian Army rescued more than 400 tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall near the India-China border in Sikkim, according to a report.

The Army officials also provided food, medical support, accommodation, and warm clothes to the tourists who were stranded in the East Sikkim district. The tourists were stuck on the Nathu La- Gangtok road following a severe snowstorm and subzero temperatures.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IAF airlifts students to Leh as academic session recommences

1 min read . 12:46 PM IST

Saudi Arabia and UAE on an economic collision course

4 min read . 11:59 AM IST

Haridwar: Kumbh preparations underway, registration, Covid-19 report mandatory

1 min read . 11:58 AM IST

India, China to hold tenth round of talks tomorrow amid disengagement process

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST

The Army officials also provided food, medical support, accommodation, and warm clothes to the tourists who were stranded in the East Sikkim district. The tourists were stuck on the Nathu La- Gangtok road following a severe snowstorm and subzero temperatures.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IAF airlifts students to Leh as academic session recommences

1 min read . 12:46 PM IST

Saudi Arabia and UAE on an economic collision course

4 min read . 11:59 AM IST

Haridwar: Kumbh preparations underway, registration, Covid-19 report mandatory

1 min read . 11:58 AM IST

India, China to hold tenth round of talks tomorrow amid disengagement process

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Nathu La is a premier tourist attraction in north Sikkim.

Around 447 tourists in 150 vehicles were struck at JN Road Axis about 40 km from the state capital on Thursday afternoon due to heavy snowfall while returning from tourist destinations like Tsomgo lake, Nathula, Baba Mandir, Memencho Lake and Kupup, the official said.

"The tourists were rescued in army vehicles and accommodated inside the barracks of 17 Mile Military Camp. All tourists were provided accommodation while 26 had to be hospitalised and required given critical medical support. There were no major injuries or casualties," a press statement said.

Many tourists with medical problems were provided medical help at the 317 FD hospital by an Army medical team.

The other tourists were given hot food, warm clothes and shelter by the Army and were sent back to Gangtok after the weather improved and the blocked roads were cleared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the official added.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.