Army recovers ammunition bag, tiffin box suspected to be IED along Indo-Pakistan border in J&K’s Poonch

The Army on Thursday recovered a consignment believed to have been dropped by a drone along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said. The army found a bag containing dozens of ammunition rounds along with a yellow tiffin box suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), they added, according to PTI.

The incident occurred early morning in the Chakkan da Bagh area of Khari village, between Rangar Nallah and the Poonch River, they mentioned. The bomb disposal squad assessed the bag to rule out any explosive threat.

Previous related incident Based on intelligence inputs, security forces in October thwarted a drug smuggling bid across the International Border (IB) in Jammu, recovering two bags dropped by a Pakistani drone. The bags contained more than five kilograms of heroin valued at over ₹25 crore in the international market, officials said.

Army foils infiltration bid by terrorists Indian Army personnel on Septemeber 1 foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The infiltration bid came at the same time as Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the winter capital, Jammu, where he was reviewing the situation following last month’s heavy rainfall and flash floods that caused widespread damage and loss of life.

“At about 5.30 am, troops of White Knight Corps in the general area of Balakot detected suspicious movement near LoC. Fire was immediately opened by alert troops preventing the infiltration attempt,” the army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

It added, "Own troops have been repositioned and re-oriented to ensure foolproof domination of the area using all available means. Troops are maintaining high alert in their respective areas.”

An official said heavy exchange of fire resumed when Army search teams moved closer to the site of the earlier encounter.

The firing between the two sides was ongoing when the last reports came in.

According to the official, the movement of terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was detected near Dabbi village in the Balakot area early in the morning, triggering the initial encounter. The terrorists attempted to escape after facing heavy firing, prompting the Army to rush in reinforcements and cordon off the entire area for a thorough search, officials said.