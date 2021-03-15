The CBI has booked six lieutenant colonel-ranked officers along with some others for alleged corruption in the recruitment of Army officers through Service Selection Board centres, officials said on Monday.

The agency also carried out searches at a number of locations in connection with the case, they said. MCSNA Bhagwan of the Army Air Defence Corps, the alleged mastermind of the recruitment racket, is among those booked, they said.

Last month, the Army had cancelled an examination for pan-India recruitment of general duty personnel after a paper was found to have been leaked. At least, three people were arrested immediately after the incident.

On Monday, CBI said the case has been registered against 17 Army officials including Lt Col, Major, Naib Subedar, Sepoy, etc, six private persons and others on allegations pertaining to bribery and irregularities in recruitment of officers and other ranks through the Service Selection Board.

Searches were conducted today at 30 places including Base Hospital, Cantonment, other Army establishments, civilian areas in Kapurthala, Bhathinda, Delhi, Kaithal, Palwal, Lucknow, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Guwahati, Jorhat and Chirangon, it further added.

The CBI has acted on a complaint from Brigadier (Vigilance) V K Purohit alleging that on February 28 an input was received about the alleged involvement of serving personnel in accepting a bribe for clearance of review medical exam of temporarily rejected officer candidates at the Base Hospital in New Delhi.

The complaint stated at Lt Col Bhagwan, currently on study leave, and Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh are also involved in seeking gratification from potential officer candidates at SSB centres, they said.

The agency has booked 23 Army personnel and civilians, including relatives of officers, for allegedly demanding bribe and facilitating bribery, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)

