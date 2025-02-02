A soldier returning to duty after spending his holidays at home has gone missing, officials reported on Sunday. Rifleman Abid Bhat, aged 25, left his residence in Chittergul, Anantnag district, to report for duty at Rangreth on Saturday. However, he failed to arrive at the camp by this morning, prompting the lodging of a missing persons complaint with the police.
Further details regarding the situation are still awaited.
