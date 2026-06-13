Army sets trap to nab 21-year-old disguised as Brigadier — What we know about sting operation to catch the NEET aspirant

A recent shocking incident emerged involving a 21-year-old NEET aspirant who allegedly impersonated a Brigadier in the Indian Army. The accused, identified as Aryan Verma, was spotted on several occasions wearing full military uniform around Shahjahanpur and nearby districts. However, Army's earlier attempts to trace him failed, so they devised a plan to lure him into a controlled environment.

Advertisement

All to know about 21-year-old disguised as Brigadier Son of a horticulture department officer, Aryan Verma frequently projected himself as a high-ranking officer and frequently wore ceremonial dress of a Brigadier. A resident of Delhi, he was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). In the past, he failed to clear the national level medical entrance exam multiple times. According to Hindustan Times report, his mother worked as schoolteacher.

Army authorities first were informed about the deception in April, since then the search was ongoing but to no effect. Let's discover how the army set a trap to catch Aryan Verma red handed. Army officials disguised as civilians approached the accused and requested him to deliver a motivational speech at Shahjahanpur Cantonment. Aryan Verma was purportedly asked to address young candidates preparing for recruitment examinations at the Shaheed Museum located within the Cantonment area.

Advertisement

Also Read | Punjab man arrested for installing CCTV cameras to spy on Indian Army

On Friday morning, the accused arrived at the venue in an SUV (Harrier). Upon arrival, he reportedly claimed to have been provided with special security cover. Dressed as a Brigadier, he was accompanied by two bouncers, whom he allegedly introduced as National Security Guard (NSG) commandos. According to officials, his car featured military stars and flags associated with senior officers.

Officials seize fake ID, regimental cane, pistol The report further mentions that authorities seized fake government identity card from his driver's possession, in addition to Army regimental cane and a fake pistol. Another significant document was recovered to the image of a high-profile military officer which investigators suspect is forged. It was an identity card purportedly bearing the seal of the dean of the Armed Forces Medical College.

Advertisement

The matter was handed over to an Army Intelligence team from Bareilly. To ascertain the motive for the alleged impersonation, the accused is being questioned and investigated.

According to Superintendent of police Saurabh Dixit, Army authorities were currently interrogating Verma. “Once the Army completes its inquiry and transfers custody to the police, an FIR will be registered and a comprehensive investigation will be carried out,” HT quoted Dixit as saying.

Authorities are investigating the full scope of the impersonation, the origin of the forged documents and uniform, and whether any accomplices were involved.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Army sets trap to nab 21-year-old disguised as Brigadier — What we know about sting operation to catch the NEET aspirant