Army soldier assault: Furious locals storm Meerut’s Bhuni Toll Plaza, vandalise property | WATCH

An Army soldier on his way to join duty was allegedly assaulted by Bhuni Toll Plaza employees in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Sunday, triggering anger among locals who stormed the toll and vandalised property.

Advertisement

The crowd also confronted toll staff, leading to tensions in the area. Video footage from the toll plaza shows villagers damaging property and creating a ruckus

WATCH VIDEO:

A heavy police force was deployed as officials worked to pacify the situation.

Advertisement

The soldier, identified as Kapil Kavad from Gotka village, was returning to duty after leave when his car was stuck in a long queue of vehicles. He urged the toll staff to clear the line quickly, which led to an argument. As the altercation escalated, the employees allegedly thrashed him.

The incident was captured on camera, with videos circulating on social media showing several toll workers beating Kavad and restraining him against a pole.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the assault based on CCTV footage and a complaint filed by the soldier’s family. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

Ex-Army jawan beaten to death by neighbour in UP's Deoria Meanwhile, a 65-year-old retired Army personnel was beaten to death following a dispute in Deoria on Monday.

Advertisement

Police identified the deceased as Ramdayal Kushwaha, a resident of Fatehpur village in the Rudrapur police station area.

According to police, Kushwaha had objected to his neighbour Vijay Bind driving his car through the victim's land. Following this, an argument broke out between the two. Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Arvind Kumar Verma said that Vijay and some of his companions beat up Ramdayal and fled.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took Ramdayal to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Kushwaha's son told the police that his father had complained about the broken road at the Tehsil Diwas and other places, but no one heard his pleas.

A case was registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Verma added.