Army soldier's assault: Meerat toll collection agency gets ₹20 lakh fine from NHAI; to be debarred from future bids

State-owned NHAI on Monday said it has imposed a ₹20 lakh fine on the toll collection agency of Bhuni toll plaza in Meerut where an Army soldier was assaulted by toll staff.

It condemned the behaviour of the toll plaza staff and said it is committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on national highways.

"Taking strict action on the incident of misbehaviour with army personnel by toll staff deployed at Bhuni toll plaza on Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A on August 17, 2025, where a verbal altercation between an Army personnel and toll staff escalated into a fight," the statement said.

The incident took place at the Bhuni toll plaza in Sarurpur area on Sunday, when Kapil, a soldier hailing from Gotka village, was on his way to Delhi Airport.

His car was stuck in a long line of vehicles at the toll plaza. Kapil urged the toll plaza employees to move the vehicles quickly, leading to an altercation. When the argument escalated, the toll plaza employees thrashed Kapil.

The police have registered an FIR and arrested six people in connection with the assault case.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said six accused were arrested based on CCTV footage, and efforts are underway to trace the others.

"The NHAI has imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh on the toll collecting agency, M/s Dharam Singh, in view of the grave breach of the contract agreement due to the agency’s failure to manage the situation and ensure staff discipline," the statement said.

The NHAI has also initiated the process of terminating and debarring the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids.

The incident triggered anger among locals who stormed the toll and vandalised property after the video of the Army soldier being assaulted by Bhuni Toll Plaza employees went viral on social media.

