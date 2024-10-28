Army vehicle fired upon in An AmrBattal area of Akhnoor in Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu, Kashmir news: An army vehicle was fired upon in Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, reported ANI citing Army officials on Monday.
No injury or casualty was reported and a search operation has been initiated to catch the perpetrators behind the attack. More details are awaited.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)