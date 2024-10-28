Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Army vehicle fired upon in An AmrBattal area of Akhnoor in Jammu & Kashmir

Army vehicle fired upon in An AmrBattal area of Akhnoor in Jammu & Kashmir

Livemint

Army vehicle fired upon in Battal area of Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir

An Army vehicle was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (File photo)

Jammu, Kashmir news: An army vehicle was fired upon in Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, reported ANI citing Army officials on Monday.

No injury or casualty was reported and a search operation has been initiated to catch the perpetrators behind the attack. More details are awaited.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.