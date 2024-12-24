Jammu & Kashmir news: An army vehicle carrying 18 soldiers plunged into a 150-foot gorge in the Balnoi area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Several soldiers have sustained injuries, and rescue operations are currently underway.

The injured personnel are currently receiving medical care, the Indian Army's 16 Corps posted on X.

“All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care,” Indian Army's 16 Corps, said on X.