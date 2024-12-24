Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Jammu & Kashmir: Army vehicle with 18 Soldiers falls into 150-foot gorge in Poonch District; rescue operations underway

Jammu & Kashmir: Army vehicle with 18 Soldiers falls into 150-foot gorge in Poonch District; rescue operations underway

Livemint

  • In the Balnoi area of Poonch, an army vehicle carrying 18 soldiers went into a 150-foot gorge, resulting in injuries and ongoing rescue efforts.

Army vehicle with 18 Soldiers falls into 150-foot gorge in Poonch District; rescue operations underway (Representative image)

Jammu & Kashmir news: An army vehicle carrying 18 soldiers plunged into a 150-foot gorge in the Balnoi area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Several soldiers have sustained injuries, and rescue operations are currently underway.

The injured personnel are currently receiving medical care, the Indian Army's 16 Corps posted on X.

“All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care," Indian Army's 16 Corps, said on X.

(more details awaited)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.