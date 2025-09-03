Army's new video of Operation Sindoor shows India's ‘precision strikes on terror launchpads’ | Watch

The Indian Army’s Northern Command on Wednesday released a new video detailing Operation Sindoor, describing it as an exemplar of “restraint turning into decisive response” against terrorism. The video, shared on social media platform X, highlights the Army’s targeted actions in response to the Pahalgam massacre, which claimed 26 civilian lives in April.

“Northern Command’s resolute operations in #OperationSindoor were an exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response. Precision strikes on terror launchpads and the elimination of perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre underscore our unwavering pursuit of peace in the region,” the Army said.

What does the Indian Army posted video show? The short, just over three-minute video, includes rare footage purportedly captured from drones and missile strikes used during the operation. In dramatic style, the montage is set to intense music, and in all-caps text, it declares:

“A new line is drawn: India will not stop until terrorism is wiped out.”

A significant segment of the video addresses the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a matter of global interest amid claims by US President Donald Trump that he “stopped the war.”

The video features a clip from May 2025 of Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), stating categorically that it was his Pakistani counterpart who proposed ceasing hostilities. This remains the only portion where an Indian officer speaks directly.

How did Operation Sindoor unfold? Operation Sindoor was launched in May 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians lost their lives. Initially, The Resistance Front (TRF) — a Pakistan-backed proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba — claimed responsibility before retracting. India, however, held Pakistan-based terror outfits accountable and warned of a strong retaliatory response.

On 7 May 2025, the Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes on terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Why is the Operation Sindoor video significant? The Army also released a YouTube montage showcasing Operation Sindoor’s technological sophistication, meticulous planning, and coordinated precision strikes on terror infrastructure. The video description reads:

“Indian Army’s meticulous planning, precise strikes on terror launchpads and befitting reply to Pakistan’s misadventure thereafter using a mix of niche technology and human grit were critical to the success of Operation Sindoor.”

Analysts note that the video serves not only as a record of operational success but also as a strategic message highlighting India’s capability to respond decisively while exercising restraint.

What does this convey about India’s counter-terror strategy? The video underlines the Indian Army’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and its emphasis on precision, planning, and technological integration. It also clarifies the circumstances surrounding the ceasefire, emphasizing India’s measured yet firm stance in cross-border conflicts.

Also Read | IAF video shows glimpses of attack on Pakistani terror bases during Op Sindoor

With the video now widely available on social media and YouTube, it offers the public an unprecedented insight into India’s counter-terror operations and operational capabilities.