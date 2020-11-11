Speaking to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal requested him to ensure proper security of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami , who is currently in a jail in Navi Mumbai.

The telephonic conversation came after family members of Goswami met Sonowal here and urged him to do the needful for the security of the journalist, who they claimed is under "life threat".

"The Assam chief minister spoke to the Maharashtra chief minister and asked him to ensure security of Goswami," an official told news agency PTI.

The Maharashtra CM assured Sonowal that he would do the needful for the security of Goswami, who hails from Assam.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal said, "Talked to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji and requested him for adequate security arrangements for renowned journalist Arnab Goswami. I talked to him as Mr. Goswami's family members approached me and intimated that there is not enough security provided to him."

Arnab Goswami is currently in Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai in connection with a case of abetment of suicide of an architect.

SC questions Maha govt over Arnab case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Maharashtra government over the 2018 abetment to suicide case against journalist Arnab Goswami and said that it would be a travesty of justice if personal liberty of a person is curtailed like this.

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said if state governments target individuals, they must realise then that there is apex court to protect the liberty of citizens.

The top court expressed concern over state governments targeting some individuals on the basis of ideology and difference of opinion.

“We are seeing case after case where high courts are not granting bail and failing to protect personal liberty of people," the bench said while hearing Goswami’s plea seeking interim bail in the case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer in 2018.

