Arnab Goswami granted interim bail by SC in 2018 abetment to suicide case

Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been granted 'interim bail' by the Supreme Court on Wednesday in 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Two others -- Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda -- who were remanded to 14-day judicial custody along with Arnab Goswami in connection with the suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother, were also given bail.

Two-judge bench of the apex court, Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee, pulled up the Government of Maharashtra over the Republic TV Editor-in-chief's arrest as they heard the petition through video conferencing.

The SC, in its order, observed that the Bombay HC erred while rejecting the interim bail application.

The hearing comes two days after the Bombay High Court turned down Arnab Goswami's plea against his arrest and the reopening of the case.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to ensure proper security of Arnab Goswami, who was in a jail in Navi Mumbai.

The telephonic conversation came after family members of Goswami met Sonowal here and urged him to do the needful for the security of the journalist, who they claimed is under "life threat".

The Maharashtra CM assured Sonowal that he would do the needful for the security of Goswami, who hails from Assam.

All about the Anvay Naik suicide case

On 4 November, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

Naik and his mother Kumud Naik died by suicide at their farmhouse in Maharashtra's Alibaug on 5 May, 2018.

According to a suicide note left behind by Naik, three individuals were named who, he said, were responsible for his death and that of his mother's.

In the note, the Architect and interior designer said that the three individuals in question owed his firm Concorde Designs a total of ₹5.4 crore, which did not allow him to pay his creditors.

The note also said that Goswami owed Naik ₹83 lakh, Feroz Shaikh owed the firm ₹4 crore and Nitesh Sarda ₹5 lakh.

Along with Goswami, MD of Skimedia Feroz Shaikh and SmartWorks owner Nitesh Darda have been arrested under section 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

