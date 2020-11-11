Mumbai: Arnab Goswami released from Taloja jail after SC grants interim bail

Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami was today released from Taloja Jail late evening following Supreme Court's order of granting the journalist interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case .

The apex court, earlier in the day, had granted Goswami bail saying it will be a "travesty of justice" if personal liberty is curtailed.





SC added that a lower court had been wrong to deny bail to Arnab Goswami and ordered his release on bail of ₹50,000.

The apex court also expressed concern over state governments targeting some individuals on the basis of ideology and difference of opinion.

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said if state governments target individuals, they must realise then that there is apex court to protect the liberty of citizens.

The top court granted interim bail to two others in the case -- Neetish Sarda and Feroz Mohammad Shaikh -- on a personal bond of ₹50,000 each and directed that they shall not tamper with the evidence and shall cooperate in the probe

The bench said that the Bombay High Court “was in error" in rejecting the pleas filed by Goswami and these two persons seeking interim bail in the case.

The apex court was hearing the appeals against the high court’s November 9 order rejecting the pleas, including that of Goswami, for grant of interim bail.

Goswami had challenged the high court order refusing to grant interim bail and asking him to move the trial court for relief.

They, including Goswami, were arrested by Alibaug police in Maharashtra's Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the accused.

Apart from seeking the interim bail, the journalist and other accused had also sought a direction from the high court for staying the investigation into the case and quash the FIR against them.

The high court will hear their pleas seeking to quash the FIR on December 10.

Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai for allegedly abetting the suicide of 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud in 2018.

At the time of arrest, Arnab and his wife had been accused of assaulting members of the police team that went to arrest him.

He and the two other accused were later produced before a magistrate who refused to send them in police custody and remanded them in judicial custody till November 18.

